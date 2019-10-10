Thompson (ankle) was a limited participant Thursday's walkthrough practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Thompson has upgraded to a limited session after beginning the week as a non-participant, though Thursday's practice is only a walkthrough. The 25-year-old will have one more opportunity fully shed his ankle injury before Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

