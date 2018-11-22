Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Listed as full participant
Thompson (shoulder) was a listed as a full participant on Thursday's injury report, Joseph Person of The Athletic reports.
Thompson is on pace to play in Sunday's tilt against the Seahawks after failing to practice Wednesday, though Jermaine Carter and David Mayo could see increased roles at outside linebacker if Thompson were to suffer a setback.
