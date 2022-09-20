site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Makes 10 tackles
Thompson finished with 10 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Giants.
Thompson tied Frankie Luvu and Xavier Woods for Carolina's team lead in tackles. Through two games, the veteran now sports 16 stops.
