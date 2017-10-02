Play

Thompson finished with 10 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 33-30 win over the Patriots.

Thompson hit double-figure tackles for just the second time of his career on a day when teammate Thomas Davis managed just two stops. While Davis dealing with a ribs injury surely contributed toward that, Thompson can still be rather pleased with his accomplishment, and would figure to benefit if Davis is slowed going forward.

