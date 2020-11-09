site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: panthers-shaq-thompson-makes-seven-stops | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Makes seven stops
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Thompson finished with seven tackles (five solo) and defended a pass in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Chiefs.
Thompson tied for Carolina's team lead in stops while also breaking up his fourth pass of this season. Through nine games, he now boasts 72 tackles, pacing the Panthers in the category.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read