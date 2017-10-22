Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Makes six stops
Thompson finished with six tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Bears.
Thompson led the Panthers in tackles, including one for loss. Amid recent injuries to Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis, Thompson's current production has him on pace to finish with a career-best 85 tackles this season.
