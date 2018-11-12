Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Makes three stops
Thompson made three tackles (two solo) in Week 10's loss to the Steelers.
Thompson now boasts 55 stops through nine games, with a couple of sacks to his name as well. Although he's made at least 50 tackles in all four years of his career, his personal-best mark of 61 seems destined to be topped this season. He'll hope to pile on his tally in Week 11 versus the Lions.
More News
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Tallies 13 tackles in win•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Nine tackles and sack Sunday•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Set for three-down role•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Gets fifth-year option picked up•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Will have fifth-year option picked up•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Best season yet•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10