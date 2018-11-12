Thompson made three tackles (two solo) in Week 10's loss to the Steelers.

Thompson now boasts 55 stops through nine games, with a couple of sacks to his name as well. Although he's made at least 50 tackles in all four years of his career, his personal-best mark of 61 seems destined to be topped this season. He'll hope to pile on his tally in Week 11 versus the Lions.

