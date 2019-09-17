Panthers' Shaq Thompson: May be banged up
Thompson (undisclosed) worked on the side with trainers during Tuesday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
It's unclear what's bothering Thompson, and it likely won't be revealed until Wednesday's initial injury report. Thompson has played nearly every snap this season, making 17 tackles over the first two games, so the Panthers may just be exercising caution.
