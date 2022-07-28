Thompson (knee) was placed on the Panthers' active/physically unable to perform list Wednesday, Ellis L. Williams of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Thompson is still eligible to return and participate in the preseason at any point after his official placement on this list. The 28-year-old linebacker underwent a minor knee surgery earlier this offseason, but he is still expected to return by the start of the regular season. Thompson ranked second on the team in total tackles (104) over 14 games last year, and he figures to once again play a large in the middle of Carolina's defense in 2022.