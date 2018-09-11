Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Nine tackles and sack Sunday
Thompson logged nine tackles (five solo) and a sack across 64 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Cowboys.
Coming into the game, Thompson had recorded three career sacks in three NFL seasons, so it was rewarding to see the linebacker flourish under new defensive coordinator Eric Washington. With Thomas Davis suspended for the first four games of the season, this is the perfect opportunity for Thompson to prove this could be his breakout year.
More News
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Set for three-down role•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Gets fifth-year option picked up•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Will have fifth-year option picked up•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Best season yet•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Practicing in full•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Will play Week 16•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 2
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: The best of Week 1
We’ve got advice for James Conner and Le’Veon Bell owners plus recaps of every game.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.