Thompson logged nine tackles (five solo) and a sack across 64 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Cowboys.

Coming into the game, Thompson had recorded three career sacks in three NFL seasons, so it was rewarding to see the linebacker flourish under new defensive coordinator Eric Washington. With Thomas Davis suspended for the first four games of the season, this is the perfect opportunity for Thompson to prove this could be his breakout year.

