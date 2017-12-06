Head coach Ron Rivera isn't optimistic about Thompson (foot) suiting up Sunday against the Vikings, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Thompson was battling a foot injury ahead of Week 13's game against the Saints, but he may have aggravated it, as he left the stadium in a walking boot. The third-year pro hasn't missed a game this season, and he has posted 50 tackles (36 solo) and two sacks. If Thompson is indeed out Sunday, David Mayo will likely fill in.