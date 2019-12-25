Play

Thompson (foot) is unlikely to play Sunday, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Although the Panthers didn't practice Wednesday, Thompson was estimated as a non-participant per Getzenberg. Jermaine Carter saw 64 snaps in Week 16 with the 25-year-old sidelined and could see similar playing time Sunday against the Saints.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends