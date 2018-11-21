Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Not practicing to begin week
Thompson (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Thompson seems to have sustained a shoulder injury of undisclosed severity during Sunday's loss to the Lions, and the 2015 first-round pick's status for Carolina's tilt against the Seahawks in Week 12 is murky at best. Jermaine Carter would slot into the starting lineup if Thompson were to miss any time.
