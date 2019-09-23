Thompson registered 11 tackles (nine solo) and a sack in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Cardinals.

Thompson led the Panthers in stops, taking his season total to 38 through three games. His sack also marked a bonus contribution Sunday, as he sported just 6.5 in 58 prior career appearances.

