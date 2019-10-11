Thompson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Thompson has logged two straight limited practice sessions, and he appears to be trending towards taking the field Week 6 barring any setbacks. The 25-year-old will play his usual starting role in Carolina's linebacker corps if healthy.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • josh-gordon-patriots.jpg

    Non-PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • oj-howard-bucs.jpg

    TNF recap, news and notes

    Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...