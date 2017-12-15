Thompson (foot) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

Thompson will miss his second consecutive game Sunday, leaving the Panthers' defense inexperienced. Depth linebackers Spencer Paysinger, David Mayo and Ben Jacobs were all signed in December and haven't had much, if any, defensive snaps with the new club, so there's no clear front runner to start Sunday.