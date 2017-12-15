Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Out for Sunday's game
Thompson (foot) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
Thompson will miss his second consecutive game Sunday, leaving the Panthers' defense inexperienced. Depth linebackers Spencer Paysinger, David Mayo and Ben Jacobs were all signed in December and haven't had much, if any, defensive snaps with the new club, so there's no clear front runner to start Sunday.
More News
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Still day-to-day with foot issue•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Ruled out Sunday vs. Vikings•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Not expected to dress Sunday•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: In walking boot•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Will suit up Sunday•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Week 15 RB sleepers
Don't look now, but Jonathan Stewart has actually become a reliable Fantasy running back. Can...
-
Week 15 QB sleepers
Carson Wentz might be lost for the season with a torn ACL, but Jamey Eisenberg says Nick Foles...
-
What you missed: Hopkins, Fournette hurt
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
New England-Pittsburgh gets all the attention, but we're breaking down every AFC home game...
-
What you missed: Kamara, Rodgers ready?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.