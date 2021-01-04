Thompson finished with 10 tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Saints.
Thompson tied Tre Boston for Carolina's lead in stops, bringing his season total to 113 while playing all 16 games for the first time in his six-year career. The 26-year-old's consistent health enabled him to surpass last season's previous best in tackles, and Thompson also added five passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. As the Panthers' defensive leader following long-time superstar Luke Kuechly's retirement last offseason, Thompson figures to remain a key cog next season while under contract long-term.