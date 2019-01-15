Thompson (shoulder) finished the 2018 regular season with a career-high 79 tackles (50 solo) and 3.5 sacks in 14 games played.

Thompson saw his role expanded with Thomas Davis suspended for Carolina's first four games. The former first-rounder capitalized on that opportunity, setting new personal bests in tackles and sacks while also forcing a fumble. That came despite Thompson being shut down for the Panthers' final two games due to a shoulder issue. With Davis, who still tied Thompson to finish second on the team in tackles, already known to not be returning next season, Thompson will look to build on his totals while working toward a new contract.

