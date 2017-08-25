Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Posts pair of tackles
Thompson finished with two solo tackles in Thursday's preseason game against the Jaguars.
Thompson, Carolina's first-round pick in 2015, hasn't yet reached 60 tackles in a season and boasts just one career sack and interception. That comes despite Luke Kuechly missing a significant chunk of last season. Still without a consistent enough role to warrant exciting IDP value, the 23-year-old Thompson has been a bit underwhelming thus far, but having three-down stars like Kuechly and Thomas Davis around always figured to diminish his stock.
