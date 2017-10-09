Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Posts sack Sunday
Thompson finished with four tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Lions.
Thompson played all 61 of Carolina's defensive snaps, which was a product of Thomas Davis continuing to carry a rib injury. In two games since Davis got hurt, Thompson has totaled 14 tackles and a sack, elevating his value ahead of a quick turnaround to play this Thursday versus the Eagles.
More News
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Makes 10 tackles•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Posts pair of tackles•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Increased action on tap•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Expanded role possible•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Records 11 tackles in Saturday loss•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Strong showing Sunday•
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...