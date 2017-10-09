Play

Thompson finished with four tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Lions.

Thompson played all 61 of Carolina's defensive snaps, which was a product of Thomas Davis continuing to carry a rib injury. In two games since Davis got hurt, Thompson has totaled 14 tackles and a sack, elevating his value ahead of a quick turnaround to play this Thursday versus the Eagles.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories