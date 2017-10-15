Thompson recorded seven tackles (three solo) in Thursday night's 28-23 loss to the Eagles.

Thompson trailed only teammate Mike Adams in stops, continuing his improved stretch of production. The former first-round pick has totaled 28 tackles and a sack over Carolina's last four games. Although fellow linebacker Thomas Davis has returned to his usual workload since suffering a rib injury a few weeks back, Luke Kuechly (concussion) was forced into an early exit Thursday, potentially leaving Thompson in line for more work.