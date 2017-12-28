Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Practicing in full
Thompson (foot) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Thompson was a DNP on Wednesday's injury report but his full availability Thursday puts him right back on track to play in the season finale Sunday against the Falcons.
