Thompson is expected to fill the void in Carolina's defense left by Luke Kuechly's retirement, Shawn Krest of the North State Journal reports.

Thompson may fill Kuechly's role as the leader of Carolina's defense, but it's no guarantee that he'll fulfill the former All Pro's shoes in terms of production. Still, the 26-year-old is coming off the best statistical campaign of his career, and he looks primed to match, if not exceed, last year's 984 defensive snaps. His participation in training camp has been unhindered by last December's shoulder surgery.