Thompson is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints with a foot injury.

Thompson was a limited participant in practice this week, and it's unclear when exactly he sustained the injury. The Panthers' depth at linebacker could be tested Sunday with Thomas Davis (hamstring) is also listed as questionable. Jared Norris is the next man up at strong-side linebacker, but Thompson has indicated that he should be able to play.

