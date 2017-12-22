Thompson (foot) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Thompson practiced in a limited capacity throughout the week after missing the Panthers' last two games due to plantar fasciitis. Head coach Ron Rivera was optimistic about Thompson's potential availability for Sunday earlier in the week, while Carolina will already be shorthanded at outside linebacker with Thomas Davis (suspension) out.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories