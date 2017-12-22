Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Questionable for Week 16
Thompson (foot) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Thompson practiced in a limited capacity throughout the week after missing the Panthers' last two games due to plantar fasciitis. Head coach Ron Rivera was optimistic about Thompson's potential availability for Sunday earlier in the week, while Carolina will already be shorthanded at outside linebacker with Thomas Davis (suspension) out.
More News
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Limited showing Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Out for Sunday's game•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Still day-to-day with foot issue•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Ruled out Sunday vs. Vikings•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Not expected to dress Sunday•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: In walking boot•
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 RB sleepers
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...