Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Ready to rock
Thompson (ankle) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's tilt against the Titans, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Thompson put in a limited practice session Thursday, but it doesn't appear as though his ankle issue will hold him back in any capacity Week 9. He's played at least 95 percent of snaps on defense in every game this season and looks set for similar usage versus Tennessee on Sunday.
