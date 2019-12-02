Play

Thompson made eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 29-21 loss to the Redskins.

Thompson trailed only Eric Reid for Carolina's team lead in stops, but was the victim of a bulldozing stiff arm from opposing tailback Derrius Guice during a long fourth-quarter run. That moment made Thompson look bad, but he'll at least be pleased by posting his second-best tackling total since Week 5.

