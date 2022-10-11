site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: panthers-shaq-thompson-recovers-fumble-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Recovers fumble Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Thompson made six tackles (three solo) and recovered a fumble in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the 49ers.
Thompson placed fourth on the Panthers in stops, bringing his season tally to 34 tackles through five games.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 24 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read