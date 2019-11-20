Play

Thompson (ankle) was limited during Wednesday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Thompson battled an ankle injury in October, but he never missed a game and there haven't been any rumbles about injuries since. The skilled linebacker popped back up on the injury report after playing 64 of 65 defensive snaps during this past Sunday's loss to the Falcons. Given his ability to tough out injuries, there's no reason to think Thompson won't be ready for this Sunday's divisional clash against the Saints.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories