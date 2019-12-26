Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Ruled out for Week 17
Coach Perry Fewell said Thursday that Thompson (foot) is ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Saints, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Thompson has missed back-to-back practice sessions to begin the week, per Steve Reed of the Associated Press, so his lack of availability doesn't come as much of a surprise. In his stead, Jermaine Carter will likely play another expanded role on defense.
