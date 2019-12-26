Play

Coach Perry Fewell said Thursday that Thompson (foot) is ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Saints, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Thompson has missed back-to-back practice sessions to begin the week, per Steve Reed of the Associated Press, so his lack of availability doesn't come as much of a surprise. In his stead, Jermaine Carter will likely play another expanded role on defense.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends