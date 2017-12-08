Thompson (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

The foot injury kept Thompson sidelined for all three of the team's practices this week, so there was never much optimism he would be able to suit up Sunday. With Thompson out of the mix, David Mayo should be primed for an uptick in snaps at linebacker.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop