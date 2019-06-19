Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Set for new position
Thompson is expected to occupy one of the inside linebacker spots in Carolina's new 3-4 defensive scheme next season, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Thompson is coming off his best season statistically in his career, racking up 80 tackles (51 solo) and 3.5 sacks, all personal bests. Now, he have shed more offensive linemen who would normally be occupied with interior defensive linemen. With a chance that he'll have to take on more blocks than he's used to, don't be surprised if Thompson's numbers take a slight dip in 2019.
