Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Set for three-down role
Thompson will play in nickel packages while Thomas Davis serves a four-game suspension to start the season, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Thompson started all 14 games he played last season, but he frequently came off the field when the Panthers deployed their nickel defense. He figures to handle a three-down for at least the first four weeks of the 2018 campaign, creating potential for solid IDP production until Davis returns.
