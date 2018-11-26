Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Sets new career high
Thompson finished with seven tackles (five solo), a sack and a fumble forced in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Seahawks.
Thompson was plenty busy, trailing only Luke Kuechly for Carolina's lead in tackles. In doing so, the fourth-year pro set a new career high with 67 stops on the season, and his three sacks now mark another personal best.
More News
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Listed as full participant•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Not practicing to begin week•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Makes three stops•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Tallies 13 tackles in win•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Nine tackles and sack Sunday•
-
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Set for three-down role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...