site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: panthers-shaq-thompson-shifts-to-covid-list | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Shifts to COVID list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Thompson (undisclosed) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
The 26-year-old will be unavailable until he clears the league's COVID-19 protocols. It's unclear if Thompson tested positive for the virus or if he's a close contact of an infected individual.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read