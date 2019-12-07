Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Signs massive extension
Thompson signed a four-year, $54.2 million extension Saturday, including $28 million in guarantees, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
It's a massive extension but it's hard to argue the inside linebacker didn't deserve it, easily surpassing his career high in tackles (80) despite playing two less games. The 25-year-old has emerged as one of the best linebackers in the NFL opposite another stalwart in Luke Kuechly and the duo is expected to remain a formidable unit for some time.
