Thompson (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Thompson didn't looked bothered during this past Sunday's game versus the Jaguars, as he played 81 of 84 defensive snaps and posted nine stops. He may simply be nicked up and getting rest as a result, but there will be reason to worry if Thompson is a DNP on Thursday as well.

