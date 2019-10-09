Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Sits out practice Wednesday
Thompson (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Thompson didn't looked bothered during this past Sunday's game versus the Jaguars, as he played 81 of 84 defensive snaps and posted nine stops. He may simply be nicked up and getting rest as a result, but there will be reason to worry if Thompson is a DNP on Thursday as well.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Some of the biggest names at wide receiver have struggled mightily of late. Is it time to consider...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 6 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Group think
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including waiver priorities...
-
Week 6 Waivers: Injury replacements
With Saquon Barkley and David Johnson potentially out in Week 6, their replacements should...
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including how...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With four teams on bye in Week 6, you'll have to reach deeper than usual for running back help....