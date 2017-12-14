Thompson was sidelined for Wednesday's practice, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Thompson, who sat out the Week 14 victory over the Vikings, remains day-to-day with a case of plantar fasciitis, an issue that has plagued him off and on since his college days. The linebacker is hopeful that having some extra time off to rest will be enough for the inflammation in his foot to subside, but his status for Sunday's game against the Packers remains up in the air. If Thompson is sidelined for another contest, Colin Jones would act as the primary replacement as part of the Panthers' "Frog" defensive package.