Thompson injured his ankle in the first half of Sunday's game against the Saints and left the stadium wearing a walking boot, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Thompson was able to play the rest of Sunday's game despite his injury, so barring any setbacks, he should be ready for Week 14's game against the Vikings. The third-year pro has 50 tackles (36 solo) and two sacks through 12 games this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories