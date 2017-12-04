Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Struts with walking boot
Thompson injured his ankle in the first half of Sunday's game against the Saints and left the stadium wearing a walking boot, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Thompson was able to play the rest of Sunday's game despite his injury, so barring any setbacks, he should be ready for Week 14's game against the Vikings. The third-year pro has 50 tackles (36 solo) and two sacks through 12 games this season.
More News
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...