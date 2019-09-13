Thompson had eight tackles (three solo) and one tackle for loss in Thursday's loss to Tampa Bay.

The 25-year-old played every defensive snap Thursday and trailed only Luke Kuechly in tackles, who recorded 17. Thompson is off to a solid start in 2019 with 17 tackles (10 solo) with one tackle for loss and one passed defensed through two games.

