Thompson recorded 13 tackles (eight solo) and one tackle for loss in Sunday's 37-24 loss to the Falcons.

Thompson logged a season high in tackles as he played every defensive snap for the fourth week in a row. The 28-year-old has eclipsed 100 total stops in each of the past three seasons, even though he's missed five games over this span. Thompson should have a chance to set a new career high in tackles if he's able to play all 17 regular-season contests in 2022.