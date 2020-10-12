site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: panthers-shaq-thompson-tops-team-in-tackles | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Tops team in tackles
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 12, 2020
at
9:12 am ET 1 min read
Thompson finished with 10 tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Falcons.
Thompson paced the
Panthers in stops while featuring on all 65 defensive snaps. Through five games, he's hit double-digit tackles three times, bringing his season total to 41 after Sunday's performance. More News
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
21D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
28D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
08/20/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
12/27/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 36 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read