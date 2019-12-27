Play

Thompson (foot/shoulder) had a cleanup procedure on his shoulder Thursday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Thompson is already ruled out for Sunday's season finale against the Saints, so his sights are now set on getting back to health in time for offseason training. A timetable for the starting linebacker's recovery remains undisclosed, but it appears as though his procedure was minor.

