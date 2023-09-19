Thompson underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a fractured fibula suffered in Monday's loss to the Saints, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Thompson's surgery confirms what was reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network after Monday's game. The Washington product will likely miss the remainder of the 2023 campaign while he recovers from the significant injury. The Panthers will likely add another player, either via free agency or practice squad, to their linebacker corps once Thompson is placed on IR, but Kamu Grugier-Hill and Claudin Cherelus are the likeliest candidates for extra opportunities in the weeks ahead.