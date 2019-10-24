Play

Thompson (ankle) was a full participant is Thursday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Thompson appears to have shaken his lingering ankle issue coming off Carolina's bye. Barring any setbacks, the 2015 first-round pick is set for his usual start against the 49ers on Sunday. Thompson is a high-percentage play in IDP formats.

