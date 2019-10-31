Thompson (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Thompson wasn't able to practice Wednesday, so Thursday's limited session signifies a tangible step in the right direction. Given that starting linebacker has managed to play through his ankle injury the last three weeks, he can be considered on track for Sunday's tilt against the Titans.

