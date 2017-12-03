Thompson (foot) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Saints, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Thompson was a limited participant in practice this week and will give it a go against the Saints. The 23-year-old indicated that he expected to play, and the Panthers linebackers will be at full strength with Thomas Davis (hamstring) also active.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories