Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Will suit up Sunday
Thompson (foot) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Saints, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Thompson was a limited participant in practice this week and will give it a go against the Saints. The 23-year-old indicated that he expected to play, and the Panthers linebackers will be at full strength with Thomas Davis (hamstring) also active.
