Panthers' Shaq Thompson: Won't play Sunday
Thompson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Indianapolis, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Thompson was unable to practice this week due to the ankle issue and will miss his first game of the season. Jermaine Carter is expected to receive the start in his absence.
