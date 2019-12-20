Play

Thompson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Indianapolis, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Thompson was unable to practice this week due to the ankle issue and will miss his first game of the season. Jermaine Carter is expected to receive the start in his absence.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends