The Panthers selected Smith in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 204th overall.

After starting the last four years at South Carolina, Smith won't have to move far for his first NFL opportunity. Toughness and reliable route running were his calling cards at the collegiate level, giving Smith a skillset that generally translates well to the next level. He could push for reps in the slot early on in his pro career, though the blockade of DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, Terrace Marshall and David Moore will likely prevent him from handling notable reps as a rookie.