Smith (groin) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Giants.
The 23-year-old was added to the injury report with the groin issue Friday and was listed as questionable after sitting out practice, but he's been cleared to play Sunday in New York. He worked as Carolina's No. 3 wideout and played 76 percent of the offensive snaps in the season opener. Smith caught one of three targets for 12 yards in that contest, and he'll also operate as the team's primary punt returner going forward after Andre Roberts (knee) was placed on injured reserve.